StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,943,000 after acquiring an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.