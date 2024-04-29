Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prothena were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Prothena Trading Up 1.5 %

Prothena stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.