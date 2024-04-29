Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.57. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

