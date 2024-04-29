Strs Ohio Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,234,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,787,000 after acquiring an additional 182,014 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

