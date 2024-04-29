Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 871,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

