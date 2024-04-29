Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.50%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

