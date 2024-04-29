Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Willdan Group worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.