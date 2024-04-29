Strs Ohio Sells 2,300 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

