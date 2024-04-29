S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

S&W Seed Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

