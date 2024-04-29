Syon Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,791,000 after buying an additional 65,524 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

