Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,633 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 50.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

