Syon Capital LLC Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,729 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

