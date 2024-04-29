Syon Capital LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

