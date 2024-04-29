Syon Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $132.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

