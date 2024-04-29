Syon Capital LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5,109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $214.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

