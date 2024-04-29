Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Ardelyx Trading Up 1.7 %

ARDX opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,820 shares of company stock worth $1,208,524. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.