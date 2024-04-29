Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $58.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
