Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Futu Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. Research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

