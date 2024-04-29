Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.65 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays cut Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.