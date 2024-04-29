Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.82 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.