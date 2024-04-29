Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TH opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
