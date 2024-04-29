Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TH opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

