TD Cowen Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $349.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $362.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $308.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in ICON Public by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.