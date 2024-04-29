TD Cowen Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 85,910 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 334,954 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

