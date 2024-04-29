TD Cowen Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNAP
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.