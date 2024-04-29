TD Cowen Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.