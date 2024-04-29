TD Cowen Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

