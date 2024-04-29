Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.57 on Friday. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Team

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Further Reading

