Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.50

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 260.05 ($3.21), with a volume of 171579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.50 ($3.21).
Temple Bar Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.84. The stock has a market cap of £747.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Temple Bar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.
About Temple Bar
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.
