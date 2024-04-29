Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.13 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

