Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 852,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $192.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $132.29 and a 1 year high of $194.99.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

