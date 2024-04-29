The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock worth $5,284,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Snap by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.