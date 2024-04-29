THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

