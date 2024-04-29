Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in April

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THCP. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

