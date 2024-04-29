Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Timberland Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

TSBK opened at $25.25 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Stories

