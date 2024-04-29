Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in April

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 246,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tiptree Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.19. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tiptree by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tiptree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 354,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

