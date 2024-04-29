Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

