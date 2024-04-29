Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $4,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $37.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

