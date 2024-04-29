trivago (TRVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
trivago Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
