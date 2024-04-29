Truist Financial Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $253.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $248.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $219.03 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

