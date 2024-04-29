Truist Financial Corp Acquires 157,746 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,746 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.92% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $40,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

