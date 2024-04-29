Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $144.91 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

