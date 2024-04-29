Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.8 %

ASML opened at $918.97 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

