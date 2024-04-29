Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

