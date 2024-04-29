Truist Financial Corp Buys 192,915 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1,581.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,752,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.0 %

DLTR opened at $121.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

