Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,982 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $60.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

