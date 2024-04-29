Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $29,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 36.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

