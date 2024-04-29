Truist Financial Corp Has $30.09 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 305,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 295,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.35 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

