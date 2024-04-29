Truist Financial Corp Has $42.03 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

