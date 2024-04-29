Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,859 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $31,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dollar General by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2,311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $142.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.