Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,767 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,578,000 after buying an additional 369,478 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

