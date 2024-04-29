Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,556,149 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,865 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,556,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,961 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.